Hyderabad Police busts fake Karachi mehendi manufacturers in Old City

Published: 14th January 2026 7:51 pm IST
Hyderabad: The police on Tuesday, January 13, arrested two people selling duplicate Karachi mehendi cones during a raid on a manufacturing unit and seized counterfeit items worth Rs 8 lakh.

Acting on a tip-off, the police raided the units in Minar Colony, Balapur, and Afzalgunj. One of the accused, Mohd Asif, 48, worked as a carpenter and was manufacturing the mehendi, while the other accused, Deepak Kumar, 25, a businessman, was selling the cones in wholesale markets.

A total of 8,400 fake Karachi mehendi cones were seized, along with five kg of oxalic acid to mix in the mehendi powder and 200 Karachi-named printed boxes, among other items, all worth Rs 8 lakh.

Asif had initially established a production unit at Minar Colony and sold mehendi cones without any brand name. When he faced low profit returns, he began producing duplicate “Karachi mehendi” cones in his manufacturing unit.

He supplied these cones to shops in the twin cities and beyond through Deepak, who, in turn, transported the items to customers under the guise of original products

