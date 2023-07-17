Hyderabad police chief flags off Ghatam procession

Hyderabad: The City police commissioner, CV Anand visited Sri Akkanna Madanna temple on Monday on on an invitation from temple management and flagged off the Ghatam procession.

The Bonalu celebrations commenced on June 22 at Golconda temple, following which celebrations were held at the Ujjaini Mahankali temple in Secunderabad and Sri Simhavahini Mahankali temple, Laldarwaza and several other temples across the city, and culminated with the Ghatam procession.

Amidst the huge crowd, the caparisoned Elephant (Ambari) procession started from Haribowli (Akkanna Madanna temple).

With meticulous planning, the entire force of Hyderbad police toiled tirelessly throughout the four weeks to prevent any untoward incident, the commissioner said.



“The state government, Hyderabad police, Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), and endowments department’s coordinated efforts played a crucial role ensuring peaceful celebrations,” CV Anand said.

Several senior police officers and other officers were present during the procession.

Also Read Hyderabad: Security beefed up in Old City for Bonalu

What is the Ghatam procession?

Ghatam (procession of divine pot, decorated in the form of mother goddess) is the popular ritual during Bonalu Festival in Telangana, especially in Hyderabad and Secunderabad.

Bonalu begins with the ‘Ashada’ month, according to the Hindu calendar, celebrating goddess Mahankali. Devotees, especially women make offerings in the form of food to goddesses in specially decorated pots.

It is commonly believed that the festival was first celebrated over 150 years ago following a major Cholera outbreak. People believed that the epidemic was due to the anger of Mahankali and began offering Bonalu to placate her.