Hyderabad: Ahead of the Muharram procession on July 29, Hyderabad police commissioner CV Anand on Thursday, July 27, visited the historic Bibi Ka Alawa to review preparations and offer dhatti to the Bibi ka Alam.

The city police chief was accompanied by additional commissioner (law and order) Vikram Singh Mann and DCP south zone P Sai Chaitanya.

A huge procession will be taken out on an elephant on the tenth day of Muharram, starting from Bibi Ka Alawa and culminating at Chaderghat.