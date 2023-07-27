Hyderabad: Charminar to stay closed for Muharram procession on July 29

The online sale of tickets will also be suspended for the day.

Charminar to stay closed on July 29

Hyderabad: In view of the Muharram procession, which is schedule on July 29 in the Old City, Charminar will stay closed for public, officials said.

The director general of Archaeological Survey of India, in the exercise of the powers conferred under Rule 5 of the Ancient Monuments and Archaeological Sites and Remains Rules, 1959, has announced the closure of Charminar.

The order has been passed as per the request made by the assistant police commissioner of the Charminar Division.

Also, the online sale of tickets will not be functional.

