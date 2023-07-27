Amid rainfall in Telangana, KCR instructs education minister to declare holiday

Hyderabad: Amid heavy to very heavy rainfall in Hyderabad and other districts of Telangana, Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao has instructed State Education Minister Sabita Indra Reddy to declare a holiday for all educational institutions on Friday.

Following the instructions from the chief minister, the Telangana education department extended holiday for all educational institutions in the state till July 28, 2023.

This decision was taken amid the India Meteorological Department (IMD) Hyderabad’s forecast of heavy rainfall, thunderstorms, and lightning for the entire Telangana state on Friday, July 28.

For today also, the IMD Hyderabad has issued a red alert and forecasted heavy to very heavy rainfall in various districts of Telangana.

In the case of Hyderabad, the department has forecasted that all six zones – Charminar, Khairatabad, Kukatpally, LB Nagar, Secunderabad, and Serilingampally – will experience moderate to heavy rainfall with occasional intense spells today.

Also Read Hyderabad wakes up to heavy rainfall; IMD issues red alert for the city

The rainfall in Hyderabad has not only created waterlogging issues in many areas, especially low-lying regions but has also led to huge traffic problems in various localities.

Amid the heavy rainfall in the city over the past few days, two floodgates of Himayat Sagar were lifted at 4 pm yesterday. The authorities have also lifted two floodgates of Osman Sagar at 2:30 pm to release water into the Musi River.

As per the TSDPS report, moderate to heavy rainfall will likely continue in Hyderabad until July 28.

Due to the prevailing weather conditions in Hyderabad and other districts of Telangana, the government has earlier declared holidays for Wednesday and Thursday.

In view of the continuous rainfall, the chief minister instructed the education minister to declare a holiday for all educational institutions, including schools and colleges, even on Friday.