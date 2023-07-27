Hyderabad wakes up to heavy rainfall; IMD issues red alert for the city

Hyderabad: Hyderabad woke up to heavy rainfall and a cloudy sky today. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) Hyderabad has also issued a red alert for the city.

District wise Nowcast warnings by IMD Hyderabad

The department has further forecasted that all six zones – Charminar, Khairatabad, Kukatpally, LB Nagar, Secunderabad, and Serilingampally – will experience moderate to heavy rainfall with occasional intense spells today.

From 8:30 am on July 26 to 6 am today, all areas of Hyderabad received significant rainfall, according to the Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPS) report.

Bandlaguda received the highest rainfall in the city, recording 54.8 mm, followed by Golconda and Shaikpet, which received 51.3 mm and 47.5 mm, respectively.

The rainfall in Hyderabad has not only created waterlogging issues in many areas, especially low-lying regions but has also led to huge traffic problems in various localities.

Amid the heavy rainfall in the city over the past few days, two floodgates of Himayat Sagar were lifted at 4 pm yesterday. The authorities have also lifted two floodgates of Osman Sagar at 2:30 pm to release water into the Musi River.

Alert #Hyderabadi:



2 flood gates of Himayat Sagar lifted and releasing 1350 cusecs water into Musi river at 4 pm.



2 flood gates of Osman Sagar lifted and releasing 216 cusecs water into Musi river at 2.30 pm.#HimayatSagar #OsmanSagar #HyderabadRains #Hyderabad pic.twitter.com/v9BJAym3IV — Surya Reddy (@jsuryareddy) July 26, 2023

As per the TSDPS report, moderate to heavy rainfall will likely continue in Hyderabad until July 28.

Considering the forecasts made by IMD Hyderabad and TSDPS, residents are advised to take necessary precautions and plan their travel accordingly.