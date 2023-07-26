Ensure electrical safety during rains: Telangana power dept

Hyderabad: The Northern Power Distribution Company of Telangana Limited (TSNPDCL) officials have urged citizens to exercise proper self-control as electrical accidents are more likely to occur during monsoons.

TSNPDCL chairman and managing director, Annamaneni Gopal Rao said that the electricity consumers and farmers in 17 districts should be vigilant about electricity in the wake of the weather department’s warning of heavy rains for the next three days.

Precautions to be strictly followed

Do not touch electrical appliances and wires in the house with wet hands. In particular, they want to ensure that the electrical wires do not touch the clothes drying racks. If there are soldered wires, they should be repaired by an experienced electrician.



Young children are urged to be careful not to go near electrical appliances and also on the terraces, as there is a chance of touching the electric wires.



Do not talk while charging the cell phone. Use quality chargers with a 3-pin plug.



Care should be taken to ensure that the service wires coming from the pole into the house do not touch the top of the canopy.



Electric poles and the ground are all moist, so there is a possibility of electrical accidents due to the effect of moisture.



In case of accidental electric shock, bystanders should not touch the person who has been electrocuted in an attempt to save them. However, they can separate that person using sticks and plastic.



Under no circumstances should self-repairs be done and farmers should not go near transformers.



Starters must be properly earthed, and current motors, pipes and foot valves must not be touched.



In case of citing broken electric wires, hanging wires and loose electric wires, citizens must inform the electricity department officials.



Cattle should not be placed under power lines and care must be taken to ensure that the electric wires do not touch the protective fence in the field.



Do not under any circumstances stay under trees when there is a chance of lightning and thunder during rains.

Additionally, a control room has been set up in the corporate office to monitor electricity in 16 circles. They will function 24/7 and can be reached through phone numbers- 9440811244, 9440811245.

Citizens may call on toll-free number-1800 425 0028 or 1912 for electricity-related issues and complaints.