Hyderabad: Police command & control centre to be set up by July

Hyderabad: The Command and Control Centre of Telangana police is being constructed at the Banjara Hills at a cost of around 600 crores and is expected to be completed by July.

Telangana home minister Mohd Mahmood Ali, who visited the site along with Telangana Director General of Police, M Mahender Reddy, Hyderabad Commissioner of Police, C V Anand, and other officials on Tuesday said 95 percent of works are completed. “In the next three months the remaining works will be completed and offices will start functioning from here,” he said.

The state government started the construction of the command and control center in 2015 on models of command and control centers in foreign countries. An amount of around 600 crores is allocated for the ambitious project of the Telangana police.

Mohd Mahmood Ali said the Chief Minister is giving top priority to the police department and his focus is to maintain law and order in the State for steady economic growth and a sense of security for the public.

Director General of Police, Telangana M Mahender Reddy said there are 9.21 lakh cameras installed across Telangana as part of the Safe City Project and community CCTV projects. All the cameras will be connected to the center and monitored.

They will be a setup using technology wherein we can monitor and check around 1 lakh surveillance cameras at any point in time. A war room will be part of the building and a center of excellence is being established for monitoring the activity across the state.

The project which was to be inaugurated in March got delayed as shipments of equipment got delayed due to the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

The centre, coming up in the middle of all the towers between the fourth and seventh floors in 40,000 sqft, consists of server racks, a huge double-height video call facility to monitor surveillance camera footage, and a war room among other facilities.

The building has been designed to house technology teams working in back-end operations to support field policing. It will also act as a Disaster and Crisis Management Centre housing all the related government departments.

The official said the centre would have cross-functional teams from all government departments for leveraging available technologies to render services at their end. Separate space has been earmarked for artificial intelligence, data analytics, and social media units along with other technology-driven initiatives introduced by the Police Department.

In coordination with the Roads and Buildings (R&B) Department, the Shapoorji Pallonji Group is carrying out the construction work. A majority of the work had already been completed.