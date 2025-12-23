Hyderabad police commissioner cautions against digital arrest scam

Hyderabad: Hyderabad commissioner of police VC Sajjanar on Monday, December 22 cautioned the public against digital arrest scam.

In a video message, the commissioner said, “There has been a lot of emphasis on digital arrest scam in the last one month. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also spoke about the scam in his “Mann ki baat” address.” He said that despite warning from the central and state governments, lot of people are falling prey to digital arrest.

“A lot of senior citizens are being threatened with digital arrest. I want to tell you that there is nothing like digital arrest,” the commissioner said.

Also Read Rachakonda records a marginal decline in traffic violations in 2025

He went to say that fraudsters are trapping people by impersonating officials from Enforcement Directorate, Central Bureau of Investigation and other agencies.

“They threaten people by showing false FIIR, no one should believe such scamsters. There is no such thing as ‘Digital Arrest’ in the law.. This is all a fabricated deception,” Sajjanar said.

“Don’t panic believing those calls.. Don’t lose your money. If in doubt, immediately call 1930,” he added.