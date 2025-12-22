Rachakonda records a marginal decline in traffic violations in 2025

Hyderabad: A total of 3,488 cases were recorded in the Rachakonda commissionerate this year, signifying only a slight dip in cases from last year, with 3,207 cases recorded in 2024, according to the Telangana Police’s 2025 annual crime report for the commissionerate, released on Monday, December 22.

Rachakonda traffic zone I

In the zone covering Malkajgiri, Bhongir, Yadagirigutta, Choutuppal, Ghatkesar, Uppal, and Kushaiguda, there were 12.33 lakh cases of traffic violations reported, including driving without a helmet. Further in the list, there were 51,164 cases of wrong-side driving, 23,777 cases of signal jumping, and over 80,726 cases of driving without a license.

Additionally, the report stated that there were more than 13 lakh violations recorded under the Motor Vehicle Act, and 9,483 cases of drunk driving.

Rachakonda traffic zone II

The Rachakonda reaffic zone II covers Ibrahimpatnam, LB Nagar, Vanasthalipuram, and Maheshwaram areas.

In this zone, the crime report recorded traffic violations of over 1 lakh wrong-side driving cases, 23,777 speeding cases, 14,181 cases of people driving with a cell phone, 17,988 irregular number plates, and 64,890 driving without a licence.

Moreover, the report also stated there were more than 8 lakh cases under the Motor Vehicle Act, 8,277 cases of drunk driving, and over 6 lakh cases of people driving without a helmet.

Road Accidents

While fatal accidents saw a marginal decline from 624 cases in 2024 to 621 in 2025, non-fatal accidents trended upward, reaching 2,867 cases and surpassing the previous year’s figures.

In 2025, road accidents claimed 659 lives and left 3,219 individuals injured, reflecting a slight year-on-year increase in both fatalities and casualties.

The Outer Ring Road (ORR) witnessed a significant surge in traffic incidents in 2025, with total accidents rising to 76 from 52 the previous year. Of these, 26 were classified as fatal and 50 as non-fatal.

The human toll also rose sharply: 37 lives were lost compared to 21 in 2024, while 80 individuals sustained injuries.