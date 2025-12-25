Hyderabad Police Commissioner conducts drunk driving check

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Commissioner of Police VC Sajjanar on Wednesday, December 24 conducted drunk driving check in the city.

The checking was conducted at the Telangana Study Circle at Banjara Hills. Sajjanar observed the inspection process and the performance of the staff, and gave them several instructions.

He interacted with those caught for drunk diving and explained to them the dangers of driving under the influence of alcohol.

On December 23, the commissioner had announced that special drive against drunk driving will be conducted from Wednesday until New Year’s Day.

He warned of strict action against those who violate rules. In a teleconference held with field level officers, the Commissioner reviewed arrangements for Christmas and New Year’s Day. He instructed the police officials to ensure tight security at hot spots.

The Commissioner said that drunk driving checks will be held at 100 locations during New Year’s eve. For additional police force, personnel from the seventh platoon will be deployed. “Those caught in drunk driving checks will be fined Rs 10,000 and face upto six months in jail”, he added.

He also warned that the driving license of offenders could be cancelled permanently. Sajjanar warned of strict action against those who indulge in racing and stunts.

The commissioner further said that the Hyderabad police will deploy 15 SHE Teams at party venues and other locations to ensure women’s safety during New Year’s eve.

He urged the public to celebrate New Year’s eve safely.