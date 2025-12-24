Hyderabad police to conduct drunk driving checks in city from Wednesday

The Hyderabad police will also deploy 15 SHE Teams at party venue and other locations to ensure women's safety during New Year's eve.

Hyderabad police commissioner hold a meeting
Hyderabad police commissioner VC Sajjanar

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Commissioner of Police VC Sajjanar on Tuesday, December 23 said that special drive against drunk driving will be conducted from Wednesday until New Year’s Day.

He warned of strict action against those who violate rules. In a teleconference held with field level officers, the Commissioner reviewed arrangements for Christmas and New Year’s Day. He instructed the police officials to ensure tight security at hot spots.

He said that drunk driving checks will be held at 100 locations during New Year’s eve. For, additional police force from the seventh platoon will be deployed. “Those caught in drunk driving checks will be fined Rs 10,000 and face upto six months in jail.”

He also warned that the driving license of offenders could be cancelled permanently. Sajjanar warned of strict action against those who indulge in racing and stunts. The Hyderabad police will also deploy 15 SHE Teams at party venue and other locations to ensure women’s safety during New Year’s eve.

The Commissioner urged the public to celebrate New Year’s eve safely.

