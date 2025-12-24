Sachin Tendulkar invests Rs 3.6 cr in Hyderabad based solar firm

Strategic partnership brings Tendulkar's brand power to Hyderabad solar company operating across five states with residential, commercial and utility projects

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by P N Sree Harsha  |   Published: 24th December 2025 10:24 am IST
Legendary India Batsman Sachin Tendulkar.

Hyderabad: Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar has made a strategic investment in Suntek Energy Systems Private Limited (Brand: Truzon Solar), a Hyderabad-based solar energy company.

The partnership, announced on December 23, 2025, sees Tendulkar acquiring 1.8 lakh shares worth Rs 3.6 crore, representing approximately 2 per cent stake in the company.

Founded in 2008 by Charugundla Bhavani Suresh, Truzon Solar specialises in residential, commercial, utility-scale solar projects, rooftop systems, and PM-Kusum schemes.

The company currently has a presence across Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, and Chhattisgarh, with aggressive expansion plans into new markets like Tamil Nadu and Uttar Pradesh.

Vision and growth strategy

Speaking about the investment, company founder and Managing Director Charugundla Bhavani Suresh stated, “This partnership with Sachin is not just an investment—it’s a strong endorsement of our values, governance, and long-term vision. It will enhance brand credibility and contribute to rapid expansion at the national level.”

The company expressed optimism that this partnership will accelerate India’s clean energy transition, noting that Tendulkar’s values of trust, excellence, and national pride align closely with Truzon Solar’s ethos.

The investment marks a significant milestone for the company as it aims to become one of India’s top-3 solar EPC companies by 2030, a press release informed.

