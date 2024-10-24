Hyderabad police commissioner hears case on Feroz Khan, Majid Hussain clash

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad commissioner of police, CV Anand who is also the additional district magistrate (executive), Hyderabad, held an executive court at ICCC Building at Banjara Hills and heard the case pertaining to a group clash between Congress leader, Feroz Khan and AIMIM Nampally MLA Mohd Majid Hussain.

Two groups had clashed during road inspection works at Feroz Gandhi Nagar on October 7. The groups pelted stones and attacked one another leading to panic in the locality.

The Hyderabad police intervened and dispersed both groups and a case was booked.

On Thursday, the Hyderabad commissioner called both the groups and warned them against creating law and order problems. He further bound them over for good behaviour.

Majid Hussain vs Feroz Khan in Nampally

A clash broke out between Congress leader Feroz Khan and Nampally MLA Majid Hussain, along with their supporters, causing chaos in Humayunnagar on the afternoon of October 7.

The incident occurred when Feroz Khan and his party members were visiting Bank Colony, and MLA Mohd Majid Hussain and his supporters arrived at the same location.

The MLA raised objections to Feroz Khan’s presence, alleging that Congress workers were intimidating locals and gathering information about ongoing construction projects.

Tensions heightened as Feroz Khan, Majid Hussain, and their supporters engaged in a physical altercation, leading to injuries among workers from both sides.

Police officers on the scene attempted to disperse the crowd but faced challenges in managing the situation. Additional personnel were dispatched from a nearby police station to assist in controlling the unrest.

Following the incident, representatives from both parties went to the police station to file complaints.

Feroz Khan has been a strong contender for the Nampally seat, yet he lost to AIMIM’s Meraj by 15,000 votes in the last election. Since 2009, Khan has unsuccessfully contested for this seat four times.

AIMIM’s Majid Hussain, who holds a Bachelor of Computer Applications (BCA) and serves as a corporator for the GHMC from Mehdipatnam, was previously the mayor of the erstwhile state of Andhra Pradesh in 2012. He succeeded the incumbent Jaffar Hussain Meraj, who defeated Feroz Khan in 2018 and was later moved to Yakutpura, replacing Pasha Qadri.