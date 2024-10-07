Hyderabad: AIMIM’s Majid Hussain, Congress’ Feroz Khan clash in Nampally

Hyderabad: A clash erupted between Congress leader Feroz Khan, Nampally MLA Majid Hussain, and their supporters, leading to chaos and disruptions in Humayunnagar within the Nampally assembly constituency on Monday afternoon, October 7.

A few individuals from both parties were injured.

The incident occurred when the Congress leader along with his party workers were visiting the Bank colony in Humayunnagar when Nampally MLA Mohd Majid Hussain along with his party workers reached the spot.

The MLA objected to the presence of Feroz Khan and alleged the Congress party workers were allegedly threatening the people and collecting the details of houses illegally being constructed.

AIMIM vs Congress under Nampally constituency



AIMIM Nampally MLA Majid Hussain along with His followers clashed with Congress MLA candidate Feroz Khan and his followers on Monday, October 7.



Police were forced to intervene to restore peace. pic.twitter.com/9O3McjXAKL — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) October 7, 2024

Tensions escalated as Congress leader Feroz Khan, Nampally MLA Majid Hussain, and their supporters exchanged blows, resulting in injuries to workers from both the Congress and AIMIM parties.

A few policemen present at the scene attempted to disperse the crowd but struggled to control the situation. Additional officers were dispatched from a nearby police station to help manage the unrest.

Currently, representatives from both parties have reached the police station to file complaints regarding the incident.

Feroz Khan has been a strong contender for the Nampally seat, however, he lost to AIMIM’s Meraj by 15000 in the last election. Since 2009, Khan has lost the seat to Hussain four times, while AIMIM has won all seven seats it currently holds.

AIMIM’s Majid Hussain, a Bachelor of Computer Applications (BCA), corporator of the GHMC from Mehdipatnam, was formerly a mayor of the erstwhile state of Andhra Pradesh in 2012. He replaced incumbent Jaffar Hussain Meraj, who defeated Feroz Khan in 2018, in the Nampally constituency and was moved to Yakutpura after Pasha Qadri was seated by the party.