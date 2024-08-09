Video: Feroz Khan compares AIMIM’s Owaisi brothers to ‘chameleons’

Hyderabad: Congress leader Feroz Khan compared the Owaisi brothers of the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) party to ‘chameleons’.

In the latest attack, the leader said that the Owaisi brothers change faster than chameleons. He stated, “Even a chameleon changes color after climbing a tree or a rock, but these brothers change color when they see a tree or a rock.”

Supporting his claim, Feroz Khan said that for 10 years, AIMIM leaders maintained a friendship with the then Chief Minister of Telangana, K. Chandrashekar Rao, and within a week after the Telangana Assembly polls, they abandoned the old friendship and aligned with the current Chief Minister, Revanth Reddy.

గత 10 సంవత్సరాలు… pic.twitter.com/aCiTHwizve — Telugu Scribe (@TeluguScribe) August 8, 2024

In an apparent reference to Akbaruddin Owaisi and Asaduddin Owaisi, he said, “You and your brother cannot be friends with anyone. You brothers align with whoever comes to power.”

Claiming that AIMIM uses those who come to power, he said, “Revanth Reddy is visionary, and it is not possible to use him.”

Earlier, Akbaruddin Owaisi in the Assembly said that he and Revanth Reddy are friends. Recalling the statement, Feroz Khan said, “You cannot be a friend of anyone.”

This is not the first time; on many occasions, Feroz Khan has attacked the Owaisi brothers.

Recently, he shared a list detailing the number of bogus votes in each assembly constituency in Hyderabad.

In the past, he alleged many times that AIMIM wins elections because of bogus votes.