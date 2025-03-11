Hyderabad police commissioner to probe Kalapather cops’ assault on youth

Hyderabad: Amid outrage over police officials using force and allegedly thrashing youngsters sitting outside their homes on March 9, the Hyderabad commissioner of police CV Anand took cognisance of the matter and stated that the issue would be examined and appropriate action will be taken.

From the incident on Sunday night, two bike-borne constables who were patrolling the area in Kalapather, around 11:30 pm, allegedly charged batons on a group of youngsters sitting outside their homes, on a street corner, after initial questioning.

The police officials, in an attempt to disperse them, swung a lathi.

According to videos that surfaced on social media, the police officials, carrying batons, reportedly hit a youngster seated near their homes, leading to a confrontation. The young adults were reportedly livid at being thrashed for no reason.

As some of them began filming the incident, a home guard allegedly charged at them in an attempt to snatch away the phone.

Local leaders also gathered in the area following the incident.

Locals have complained that Kalapather police officers in the Old City of Hyderabad regularly charge batons at young men in the colonies during late nights, and the incident may not be an isolated one.

After the incident, an activist posted a video on social media questioning the actions of the police.

“@hydcitypolice has actively encouraged hitting people for merely sitting in front of chabutara’s of their homes. Here, yet another goon in khakee is seen randomly hitting people in Kalapatar. @CPHydCity Train your officials to be professional about their jobs,” Data Activist Srinivas Kodali expressed his concerns in a post on X.

Responding to this, the city police commissioner said that the incident would be probed into. “The concerned DCP will inquire about the incident. There is a need to examine the entire video to understand what really happened and take appropriate action accordingly,” said commissioner CV Anand.