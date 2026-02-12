Hyderabad police conducts cordon and search operation in Rein Bazar

As many as 37 two-wheelers were seized for being used with number plates or having tampered number plates.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 12th February 2026 10:25 am IST
Chaminar Zone DCP Kiran Khare addresses the media after the cordon search operation in Hyderabad
Hyderabad police carry out a cordon and search operation in Rein Bazar to ensure safety and security.

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad police on Wednesday, February 11, conducted a cordon and search operation in Rein Bazaar area led by Charminar Deputy Commissioner of Police Kiran Khare.

The police detained six rowdy sheeters including Syed Ali, Habeeb Sikander, Talib Khan, Jaffar Ali, Ali Hussain, and Syeeduddin for verification of their current activities.

As part of the operation, nine other suspects including Khaled, Sameer, Aziz Baba, Hyder Ahmed, Ibrahim, Ibrahim Khan, Syed Ali, Shaik Mohammed, and Azhar were detained for verification.

The police seized three knives, a hookah set, five packets of ganja and three small gas cylinder which being stored illegally.

As many as 37 two-wheelers were seized for being used with number plates or having tampered number plates. “The operations will continue to maintain law and order and to instill a sense of security among the citizens of the Charminar Zone,” Khare said after the operation.

