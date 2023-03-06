Hyderabad police crack down on drunk driving, book over 2900 in February

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Traffic Police as part of their campaign against drunk driving in the city have booked 2965 cases against violators in February.

The violators were charge-sheeted and produced before relevant courts. As many as 371 of them were awarded jail. Seven people were awarded the maximum jail term of 15 days.

Apart from it, fines were also imposed on the violators. A total of about Rs 94 lakh fines were imposed on violators.

During the campaign against drunk driving in Hyderabad, 59 violators even lost their driving licenses.

Drunk driving in Hyderabad

Drunk driving is a serious violation in Hyderabad, as well as across India, and the Hyderabad traffic police are taking a tough stance on irresponsible behavior.

It not only poses a serious threat to the driver but also to other road users. The campaign by the city traffic police serves as a reminder for all to say no to drunk driving.

In order to curb the violation, traffic police are not only imposing fines but also canceling licenses. In some cases, cops are ensuring that violators are awarded jail terms.

A criminal offense

Under the Motor Vehicles Act 1988, drunk driving is a criminal offense and violators can face severe legal penalties.

There are provisions of imprisonments, fines, and suspension of driving licenses.

In the case of repeat offenders who get caught more than once for drunk driving in Hyderabad and in other parts of the country, penalties can be more severe.