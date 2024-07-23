Hyderabad: Police debunk rumours of human trafficking at Tarnaka metro station

Authorities confirmed that no abduction occurred, and the girl has safely returned to her parents

Hyderabad: The Telangana state police’s Women Safety Wing has debunked a viral social media message claiming that a girl was kidnapped from the Tarnaka Metro station in Hyderabad.

Authorities confirmed that no abduction had occurred.

The viral message, which warned of potential trafficking activities and urged caution in Tarnaka, Habsiguda, Nacharam, Mettuguda, and NGRI, falsely claimed that women at the bus stops were involved in gathering information to trap girls.

The police clarified that this information was false and caused unnecessary panic among residents. Furthermore, officials stressed the importance of verifying facts before spreading such messages.

Fake message that had been doing rounds on social media

