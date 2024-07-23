Hyderabad: ACB catches suspended inspector accepting bribe

He was working as the Central Crime Station Inspector in Sangareddy until last May.

Photo of Mir Alamgir Mir Alamgir|   Published: 23rd July 2024 7:51 am IST
Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB), Telangana state

Hyderabad: Anti-Corruption Bureau sleuths caught an inspector, who was already under suspension following multiple allegations against him, while he was allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs. 5 lakh from a realtor.

According to the ACB, Inspector M. Sai Venkata Kishore was caught accepting Rs. 5 lakh from realtor Merugu Ravi at Mayur Marg in Miyapur on Monday evening. “He had allegedly demanded Rs. 1.5 crore as a bribe from Ravi for releasing two sale deed documents that were in police possession in connection with a case,” ACB officials said.

Venkata Kishore was working as the Central Crime Station Inspector in Sangareddy until last May, when he was placed under suspension following multiple allegations against him. He apparently continued with his illegal activities even after suspension.

He demanded Rs. 1.5 crore or two flats as a bribe from Ravi, an Ameenpur-based realtor. He had already taken Rs. 10 lakh earlier, ACB officials said, adding that he insisted on the payment of the remaining Rs. 1.40 crore, assuring Ravi that he would get the documents issued and remove his name from the charge sheet by influencing his colleagues. However, Ravi approached the ACB, following which a trap was laid, and Venkata Kishore was nabbed.

Further investigation is ongoing.

