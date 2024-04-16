Hyderabad police denies permission to Raja Singh for Ram Navami procession

Hyderabad: The city police denied permission to BJP MLA T Raja Singh for taking out a procession on Ram Navami scheduled on Wednesday.

The police informed the MLA that his application for permission stands rejected.

Raja Singh had submitted an application to the Hyderabad Commissioner of Police on February 14.

However the other main procession from Seetarambagh temple will be taken out as usual by Sri Ram Navami Shobha Yatra Committee.

Reacting to the development Raja Singh said since 2010 he is taking out the Sri Ram Navami Shobha Yatra and only this year the police for unknown reason denied permission.

“It was expected that after the Congress government comes to power their will be restrictions on Hindu festivals. It happened in Karnataka and other Congress ruled States,” said Raj Singh.

The MLA said at any cost the Shobha Yatra will commence from Aakash puri Hanuman Temple and no one can stop it.