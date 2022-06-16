Hyderabad police enacts massive transfer of personnel using HMRS portal

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad City Police has effected a massive overhaul of its force by transferring the police constables (PC), head constables (HC), and Assistant of sub-inspectors (ASI) who were working for more than 5 years in Law and Order (L&O) and Traffic Police Stations or 7 years in an L&O zone.

These transfers were long pending since 2018, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

A list of eligible personnel for general transfer on a long-standing basis has been generated through a new software Human Resources Management System, developed by Telangana State Police.

Guidelines for transfer and posting of PCs, HCs, and ASIs were circulated on 6th May 2022 to all the police personnel, a press note from the Telangana State police informed.

Since the Hyderabad City Police is actively using the Human Resource Management System (HRMS) portal of the police department, the transfer and postings module was used. All the eligible police personnel were notified through the HRMS portal individually and were requested to exercise the option of any 4 places of their choice for transfer, the press note said.

The options were open from 12th May and were closed on 21st May 2022. 2865 Personnel exercised their choice by filling their online options of 4 locations. The options were processed in the HRMS and the result was a 66.66 % satisfaction rate.

Also Read Hyderabad: 3 arrested for stealing from Police command centre

The remaining 33% of personnel whose 4 options could not be considered were then reconsidered based on their previous postings, options, and their place of residence. Accordingly, optimization was done to achieve maximum satisfaction among the Police personnel of Hyderabad City Police, it further said.

As a matter of policy, a rotation was done from uniformed to non-uniformed postings and vice versa to have a change of work and also make everyone learn the work of all other wings of Hyderabad City Police, the press note said.

Before the deployment of HRMS, the details of previous postings and the length of the tenure of each police personnel were difficult to enumerate. HRMS has thus brought in a lot of transparency and ease of doing business. It is software unique to Telangana State Police, the police said.

It further said that currently transfer orders have been issued in respect of 2006 PCs, 640 HCs, and 219 ASIs, and individual orders will be delivered electronically to all the above personnel. Their relief and reporting at the new place of posting will also be done on the HRMS portal.