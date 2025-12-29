Hyderabad police focusing on drug menace ahead of New Year’s Eve

Hyderabad: Ahead of New Year’s Eve, the Hyderabad Narcotics Enforcement Wing has formed clusters to curb the drug menace in Hyderabad.

These clusters are formed as per the direction of the Commissioner of Police VC Sajjanar. The clusters are divided into 10 teams in coordination with the Law and Order Police, City Armed Reserve personnel from CAR Headquarters, and Narcotic Dog Squad conducted surprise special checks at pubs, clubs, bars, and restaurants across the city in view of the forthcoming New Year celebrations, with the objective of preventing drug abuse and maintaining public order in Hyderabad.

As part of enforcement plans,15 decoy teams conducted surprise inspection at various pubs on December 27 and 28. On December 28, 25 suspicious persons were screened using Rapid Drug Testing Kits, and no individual tested positive.

The operation was conducted with the active participation of the Hyderabad Narcotic Enforcement Wing (H-NEW), Law & Order Police, CAR Headquarters Police, and the Sniffer Dog Team.

The Hyderabad City Police reiterates its commitment to ensuring drug-free, safe, and peaceful New Year celebrations. Such special drives will continue across the city during the New Year period to deter offenders and safeguard public interest.