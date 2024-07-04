Hyderabad Police foil BJYM’s protest march to Congress office

Hyderabad: Police detained leaders and workers of BJYM during a protest on Thursday against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his alleged ‘anti-Hindu’ remarks.

Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) had given a call for the protest against the remarks made by Rahul Gandhi during his speech in the Lok Sabha on Monday while participating in the debate on the Motion of Thanks to the President’s address.

Massive protest on Nampally road by #BJYM leaders near #BJP office. BJYM given a call to march to Gandhi Bhavan against Rahul Gandhi’s recent anti-Hindu remarks. They were stopped by police, effigy burnt, detained & shifted. #Hyderabad pic.twitter.com/lDAhld2vWX — Sowmith Yakkati (@YakkatiSowmith) July 4, 2024

The BJYM cadres had gathered at the BJP office in Nampally and were trying to march to Gandhi Bhavan, the headquarters of Congress in Telangana.

The protesters were raising slogans against the Congress leader and also burnt an effigy of the Congress MP.

Police stopped the march as there was no permission for the same. When the BJYM workers sat on the road demanding that they be allowed to continue their march, the police swung into action to detain them.

Some protesters were physically lifted to the police vehicles and whisked away to different police stations in the city.