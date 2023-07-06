Hyderabad: Police foils alleged abduction attempt of GST officials, four held

Hyderabad: In a swift operation, the police have apprehended the individuals responsible for the alleged abduction of central excise officials, who were mistaken for fake agents.

The police acted promptly upon receiving a complaint from senior officials of the central GST, leading to the arrest of the abductors and the rescue of two inspectors of the Central Excise GST. Deputy Commissioner of Police, L B Nagar Zone, Sai Srinagar, addressed the media in a press conference to provide details of the operation.

According to DCP Sai Sri, the police swiftly responded to the complaint and apprehended the suspects within a 5-kilometer radius of the kidnapping site. The two central excise GST inspectors, Mani Sharma and Anand, have been safely released. The incident occurred when the inspectors were conducting an investigation into a fake GST case in the Dilsukhnagar area earlier today. The arrested individuals, identified as Feroz, Mujeeb, Imtiaz, and Mubashir, allegedly assaulted the officials during the encounter.

However, DCP Sai Sri denied the allegations of assault and abduction, stating that the officials had already identified themselves and presented their identity cards. Unfortunately, the suspects forcibly took possession of the officials’ identity cards and abducted them, intending to transport them to another location. The timely alert from one of the officials enabled the higher authorities to take immediate action. Upon receiving the complaint, the police swiftly arrested the suspects.

DCP L B Nagar informed the media that special police teams have been formed to track down one of the associates of the arrested individuals, identified as Qayyum.

The investigation is ongoing, and further actions will be taken to ensure the apprehension of all those involved in the incident.