Hyderabad: Police go into tizzy due to bomb threat call at Jamia Nizamia seminary

Hyderabad: The Hussaini Alam police went into a tizzy after unidentified persons made a call informing them about a bomb at Jamia Nizamia seminary on Saturday morning.

Around 10 am some persons made a phone call to the police station informing them about a bomb placed in the seminary.

The Hussainialam police alerted the bomb detection squad who rushed to the spot. BD teams and local police for an hour conducted an anti-sabotage check.

After checking the call was declared a hoax.

The police officials however did not give much information to the media about the incident.