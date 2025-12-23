Hyderabad police holds meeting with transgender community

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Veena Nair  |   Published: 23rd December 2025 8:24 pm IST|   Updated: 23rd December 2025 8:41 pm IST

Hyderabad: A meeting was conducted by the Deputy Commissioner of Police, North Zone, S Rashmi Perumal, with 25 transgender individuals to discuss issues faced by the community.

During the interaction, the most common public complaint registered against them was alleged extortion during social functions like marriages and house-warming ceremonies in Hyderabad. Perumal encouraged them to learn skill development and look for self-employment for a dignified means of livelihood.

Highlighting difficulties in identifying locals and outsiders, the transgender community requested identity cards. Some pointed out that they had not yet received transgender certificates, which were creating obstacles in accessing government welfare schemes.

The officer assured full support from the concerned government departments for welfare measures and rehabilitation initiatives.

