Hyderabad police impose traffic diversions for fish prasadam distribution

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad city police have announced traffic diversions around the Exhibition Ground from midnight on June 8 to 6 am on June 9 to facilitate the smooth distribution of fish prasadam.
These diversions, along with designated alighting and parking areas, will be implemented as needed based on local conditions.
- People arriving in four-wheelers from Nampally should park at Gruha Kalpa, Gagan Vihar, and Chandra Vihar, then proceed on foot to Exhibition Ground Gate No. 2 for the fish prasadam.
- Passengers coming by buses or vans from M.J. Market should alight at the Gandhi Bhavan bus stop. Buses or vans arriving from Nampally will drop passengers at the Gruha Kalpa Bus Stop, who will then walk to Exhibition Ground Gate No. 2.
- VIP car pass holders coming from M.J. Market should proceed to Ajantha Gate, Gandhi Bhavan, turn left towards Gate No. 1, and continue to the CWC Gate for the VIP Entry Gate. Those coming from Nampally should take a U-turn at Gandhi Bhavan, turn left towards Gate No. 1, and proceed to the CWC Gate for the VIP Entry Gate. Their vehicles will be parked in the VIP parking area.