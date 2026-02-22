Hyderabad Police invites application for 138 SPO posts

Hyderabad: The city police, on Sunday, February 22, invited applications for 138 Special Police Officers (SPOs) posts on a temporary basis. These vacancies are open to ex-servicemen, former paramilitary personnel and retired police personnel from Telangana.

Age criteria

According to an official notification by the Hyderabad City Police, here are the eligibility criteria

The SPO vacancies are open to ex-servicemen and ex-paramilitary personnel, preferably from Telangana. Retired police personnel must have valid residential proof of the state, like an Aadhaar card, a voter ID or a driving licence.

While applying, the candidate’s age should be below 58 years as of January 31, 2026.

Former paramilitary personnel and police personnel who have retired within the last two years are eligible to apply, with an upper age limit of 62 years.

Monthly honorarium and leaves

Selected candidates will be paid a monthly honorarium of Rs 26,000.

There are no leaves, and in case if availed, it will be treated as leave without pay.

Documents needed

Candidates must also submit three passport-size photographs.

Original documents and xerox copies, including the discharge book/discharge certificate/retirement order, Aadhaar card, PAN card, SBI passbook copy, voter ID and caste certificate.

Technical trade proficiency certificates, where applicable.

A valid LMV/HMV driving licence is required for driver posts.

Interested candidates can apply in person at the SPOs Office, City Armed Reserve (CAR) Headquarters, Petlaburj, Hyderabad. Applications will not be accepted over phone.

Last date for submission of applications is March 5 by 5 pm.