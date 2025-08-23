Hyderabad police invites applications for SPOs

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad police on Saturday, August 23, announced recruitment for Special Police Officer’s (SPOs) at the Integrated Command and Control Center (ICCC).

“This is a temporary recruitment from ex-servicemen and ex-paramilitary from Telangana,” said a press release from the Hyderabad police.

Eligibility

To apply for the special police officer position, the candidate must fulfil the following criteria.

They should be ex-servicemen or ex-paramilitary and preferably from Telangana.

They should have residential proof, including Aadhar card, driving license and voter ID.

Candidates should be below 58 years old as of August 31, 2025. Those who have taken voluntary retirement from services and paramilitary two years after joining are eligible to apply.

The monthly salary will be Rs 26,000 with no leave. In case officers take a leave they will face a pay cut.

Documents required

The applicants must attach the following documents along with their job application, discharge book and retirement order, Aadhaar Card, PAN card and technical trade proficiency certificate.

Candidates must submit applications at the reception centre of the ICCC, Banjara Hills Road Number 12. The applications should be submitted from August 25-27 by 5:00 PM. Phone calls will not be accepted.