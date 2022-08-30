Hyderabad: Police invokes PD Act against Syed Abdahu Quadri

Hyderabad: The city police invoked the PD Act (Preventive Detention Act) against 27-year-old Syed Abdahu Quadri (Kashaf) for inciting hatred between the Hindu and Muslim communities here on Tuesday.

As per a police release, Quadri is regular at posting provocating and inflammatory messages on his social media accounts, especially Twitter.

On the night of August 22, Quadri along with a number of supporters staged a dharna in front of the office of the Commissioner of Police at Basheerbagh. He was protesting against the insensitive video made by now jailed MLA T Raja Singh. The now suspended BJP MLA had made derogatory remarks against Prophet Muhammed.

Slogans like, “Naare takbeer Allah Hu Akbar – gustak-e-rasool ki ek hi saza, sar tan se juda” (beheading is the only punishment for a person who disrespects the Prophet) were made following which panic spread through the city.

“The provocative and inciting slogans raised during the protest program caught the attention of the gullible youth of the Muslim community, which led to violent incidents in different parts of the city. The details were reported in the limits of Moghalpura, Shahinayathgunj, Bhavaninagar, and Hussainialam police stations. Protestors damaged a police vehicle, pelted stones on a police station, attacked a hotel vendor and private a cab driver,” the police press release read.

The release mentioned Quadri is involved in four offences amongst which three are for creating communal unrest between communities.

He has been charged with:

Section 153(A) (promoting enmity between different groups), Section 505(2) (publishing news and stories concerning conflict) and Section 504 (intentionally insulting, and thereby gives provocation to any person, intending or knowing it to be likely that such provocation will cause him to break the public peace) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) of Cyber Crime Police Station, CCS, Detective Department, Hyderabad. Quadri is charged with staging a demonstration in front of the office of the Commissioner of Police at Basheerbagh in which provocative and inflammatory slogans were raised. Section 505(1)(c) (intent to incite, or which is likely to incite, any class or community of persons to commit any offence against any other class or community) and Section 505(2) (committing crimes in any place of worship or in any assembly engaged in the performance of religious worship or religious ceremonies) of the IPC of Cyber Crime Police Station, CCS, Detective Department, Hyderabad. Quadri is charged with uploading a video instigating people to stage a million march and dharna at Indira Park against the CAA (Citizenship (Amendment) Act) and NRC (National Register of Citizens) in 2019. Section 153(A) and Section 505(1)(b) of the IPC of Chaderghat police station. Quadri was charged with uploading a video on his Twitter account for a dharna at Pragathi Bhavan against the demolition of Qutubshahi Masjid at Shameerpet. Section 143 (a member of an unlawful assembly, shall be punished with imprisonment of either description for a term which may extend to six months, or with fine, or with both), Section 341 (Whoever wrongfully restrains any person shall be punished with simple imprisonment for a term which may extend to one month, or with fine which may extend to five hundred rupees, or with both), Section 427(Mischief causing damage to the amount of fifty rupees or upwards), Section 323 (Punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), Section 506 (Punishment for criminal intimidation), Section 188 (An order is promulgated by a public servant lawfully empowered to promulgate such order, directing that a religious procession shall not pass down a certain street) of the IPC of Mirchowk police station.

Quadri is currently being lodged in Central Prison, Chanchalguda.