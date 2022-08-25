Hyderabad: ‘Activist’ who led protest with ‘Sar tan se..’ arrested

Hyderabad: Self-proclaimed activist Syed Abdahu Kashaf was reportedly arrested by Hyderabad cyber crime police on Thursday in connection with a video he posted of him chanting ‘Sar tan se juda’ during protests in the city against now suspended BJP MLA Raja Singh.

Kashaf was picked up by the police on Wednesday for serving the 41A notice under the Criminal procedure Code (CrPC) and a day later his arrest has been effected.

The former IT cell head of All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM), called for beheading Singh for his alleged remarks. During the protests that broke on Monday night after the MLA posted a video on social media, Kashaf raised the slogan “Gustakh-e-Rasool ki ek hi saza, sar tan se juda” (beheading only punishment for a person who disrespects the Prophet).

Kashaf raised the slogan while leading a protest outside the office of Deputy Commissioner of Police (South Zone) in Hyderabad on Monday.

#BreakingNews Communal Tension in Hyderabad: Syed Abdahu Kashaf takes up the protest with slogan “Gustak E Rasool saw ki ek he saza sar tan sejuda.. “ against BJP MLA at Hyderabad City Police commisoner. We demand immediate arrest of BJP MLA Raja Singh. pic.twitter.com/MQTcRY6xby — Syed Abdahu Kashaf (@syedKashaf95) August 23, 2022

He shared the video clip of the protest on social media, in which he was seen raising the slogan. Kashaf, who has over 50,000 followers on Twitter, has however defended his stand.

In his defence, Kashaf said that he did not agree that he should be booked for promoting violence. “No one was hurt because of my slogan. No public or private property was damaged. No law and order situation arose. Nothing has happened like what had happened after the slogan of ‘desh ke gaddaron ko goli maro salon ko’ was raised,” he asserted.