Hyderabad police issue restaurant guidelines for New Year’s Eve

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Commissioner of Police, VC Sajjanar, on December 12 issued guidelines for hotels, clubs, and bars serving alcohol on this year’s New Year’s Eve.

The management of such places is required to seek permission to operate their events after midnight. They must apply in advance, at least 15 days before the convening date of December 31.

As per the Telangana Public Safety (measures) Enforcement, the organisers must ensure that working CCTV cameras are installed at parking spots as well as the entry/exit points of the establishment. Traffic should also be maintained with security staff deployed at appropriate areas.

DJ, drugs and tickets

The sound system, including loudspeakers, DJ booths, and sound amplifiers, must be stopped at 10 PM in outdoor spaces as per the Supreme Court guidelines. Whereas, indoor restaurants and bars may operate with loud music until the requested time of 1:00 a.m., provided the sound level does not exceed 45 decibels.

Additionally, the management is required to maintain decency of attire, avoiding obscenity, or nudity, and the distribution of drugs and narcotic substances.

Tickets should not be sold in masses, as it can lead to a lack of control over the crowd, resulting in law and order problems. Moreover, minors will not be allowed in events specifically held for couples in pubs and bars.

The responsibility of providing cabs and drivers to drunken customers falls on the management; thus, they are to ensure their customers have a safe ride.

Fireworks are strictly prohibited, and establishments must adhere to the District Fire Department’s instructions.

Drunk driving

As driving under the influence of alcohol is an offence under the Motor Vehicles Act, individuals found driving with a blood alcohol level exceeding 30 mg are liable to have a case booked against them.

They can be punished with a penalty of Rs 10,000 and/or six months imprisonment, with their driver’s license suspended for three months or permanently.

If a minor is found driving or involved in an accident, the vehicle owner will be held responsible, and two-wheelers must not have their silencers removed. Additionally, overspeeding, dangerous driving, and racing in public places are punishable under Sections 183 and 184 of the Motor Vehicles Act.

Further, SHE Teams are deployed everywhere for prompt action against those indulging in crimes against women.