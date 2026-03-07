Telangana ACB unearths Gajwel Tahsildar’s assets worth Rs 4 crore

ACB uncovered two houses, one apartment building with six flats and four open plots in Karimnagar town worth Rs 2.47 crore.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 7th March 2026 6:01 pm IST|   Updated: 7th March 2026 7:31 pm IST
Telangana ACB raids Gajwel tehsildar's residence over disproportionate assets, uncovering hidden wealth.
Telangana ACB raids Gajwel Tehsildar Kamatam Sravan Kumar's residence over disproportionate assets.

Hyderabad: The Telangana Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Saturday, March 7, registered a disproportionate assets case against Gajwel Tahsildar Kamatam Sravan Kumar and unearthed assets worth Rs 4 crore.

The ACB conducted searches at the officer’s residence and two other places to reveal documents about several movable and immovable properties, including two houses, one apartment building with six flats and four open plots in Karimnagar town worth Rs 2.47 crore.

Additionally, two two-wheelers worth Rs 1.6 lakh, a four-wheeler worth Rs 30 lakh, and gold ornaments worth Rs 4.2 lakh, household articles worth Rs 15.55 lakh and cash worth Rs 11.9 lakh.

Subhan Haleem
Ramadan Zakat Donation 2026

According to the ACB, the officer had acquired these assets by abusing his official position. The market value of the said properties is expected to be much higher than the official value.

The officer is being arrested and sent to judicial remand. Further investigation is in progress.

MS Admissions 2026-27
Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 7th March 2026 6:01 pm IST|   Updated: 7th March 2026 7:31 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Crime updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of News Desk

News Desk

NewsDesk is our dedicated team of multimedia journalists at Siasat.com, delivering round-the-clock coverage of breaking news and events worldwide. As your trusted news source, NewsDesk provides verified updates on politics,… More »
Back to top button