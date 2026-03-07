Telangana ACB unearths Gajwel Tahsildar’s assets worth Rs 4 crore

Hyderabad: The Telangana Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Saturday, March 7, registered a disproportionate assets case against Gajwel Tahsildar Kamatam Sravan Kumar and unearthed assets worth Rs 4 crore.

The ACB conducted searches at the officer’s residence and two other places to reveal documents about several movable and immovable properties, including two houses, one apartment building with six flats and four open plots in Karimnagar town worth Rs 2.47 crore.

Additionally, two two-wheelers worth Rs 1.6 lakh, a four-wheeler worth Rs 30 lakh, and gold ornaments worth Rs 4.2 lakh, household articles worth Rs 15.55 lakh and cash worth Rs 11.9 lakh.

According to the ACB, the officer had acquired these assets by abusing his official position. The market value of the said properties is expected to be much higher than the official value.

The officer is being arrested and sent to judicial remand. Further investigation is in progress.