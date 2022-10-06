Hyderabad police issue traffic advisory ahead of Durga idol immersion on Oct 6

Traffic restrictions will continue till Durga idol immersion

Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan|   Published: 6th October 2022 9:42 am IST
Hyderabad Traffic Police
Hyderabad Traffic Police [File photo]

Hyderabad: In view of the Durga idol immersion at Hussain Sagar lake on October 6, Hyderabad police have issued a traffic advisory for Thursday.

As per the advisory, traffic will be diverted at NTR Margand People’s Plaza P.V. Marg (Necklace Road) on Thursday from 4 pm till the conclusion of immersion.

Traffic diversions for Durga idol immersion

At Necklace Rotary, traffic coming from the Khairatabad flyover will not be allowed towards the NTR Marg and will be diverted towards Mint Compound Road via IMAX Theatre.

Traffic coming from the Ambedkar statue will not be allowed towards NTR Marg and will be diverted towards Iqbal Minar.

Similar traffic restrictions will be placed at Nallagutta Bridge as traffic coming from Minister Road will not be allowed towards the P.V. Marg (Necklace Road) and will be diverted towards Karbala at Nallagutta Bridge.

Vehicles coming from Buddha Bhavan will not be allowed towards Nallagutta Bridge and P.V. Marg (Necklace Road), committers who are intending to go towards Minister Road may take the route via Ranigunj.

In view of the above traffic restriction, Hyderabad Police has requested all people to take note of the diversions and cooperate with Hyderabad City Traffic Police.

