Hyderabad police issue traffic advisory in view of Bharat Jodo Yatra in city

Hyderabad: In view of Bharat Jodo Yatra in Hyderabad, city police have issued a traffic advisory that will be in effect today.

As the yatra is going to pass through Hussainialam, Charminar, Madina, Afzalgunj, MJ Market, Gandhi Bhavan, Nampally, Public Garden, Assembly, Ravindra Bharathi, RBI, Iqbal Minar, Telugu Thalli, NTR Garden, Indira Gandhi Statue, IMAX Circle/Necklace Rotary, police have decided to divert the vehicular traffic at multiple places in the city.

At Aramghar, Traffic coming from Shamshabad/Aramgarh and Mehdipatnam will not be allowed toward Bahadurpura and it will be diverted towards Chandrayangutta and Mehdipatnam.

Traffic coming from Hassan Nagar By lane and Vattepally Railway gate will not be allowed toward Shastripuram and it will be diverted towards Hassan Nagar By lane and Vattepally Railway gate.

At Shamsheergunj, Traffic coming from Falaknuma will not be allowed towards Goshala Road and it will be diverted towards Aliyabad, Himathpura and Chandrayanagutta.

Traffic coming from Kalapathar and NS Kunta will not be allowed toward Tadband X Road and it will be diverted towards Kalapathar and NS Kunta.

Similarly, vehicles coming from Kishan Bagh and Kamela will not be allowed toward Bahadurpura X Road and they will be diverted towards Kishan Bagh and Kamela.

At Kishanbagh, traffic coming from Attapur and NM Guda will not be allowed toward Bahadurpura and it will be diverted towards Attapur and NM Guda.

Traffic coming from Jiyaguda, Karwan and Goshamahal will not be allowed toward Puranapool Darwaza and it will be diverted towards Jiyaguda, Karwan and Goshamahal whereas, vehicles coming from Himmatpura and Fateh Darwaza will not be allowed toward Khilwath (Volga Jannat Designer) and it will be diverted towards Himmatpura and Fateh Darwaza.

At Meeti Ka Sheer, traffic coming from Ghansi Bazar & Bandi Ka adda will not be allowed toward Gulzar House and Murgi chowk. It will be diverted towards Ghansi Bazar & Bandi Ka adda.

Putting traffic curb at Etebar Chowk, cops will not allow traffic coming from Yakuthpura Miralam Mandi and Bibi Bazar to proceed towards Gulzar house and it will be diverted towards Yakuthpura Miralam Mandi and Bibi Bazar.

At Lakadkote, Traffic coming from Purani Haveli and APAT will not be allowed towards Chatta Bazar and it will be diverted towards APAT and Purani Haveli.

Traffic coming from MGBS, Miralam Mandi and SJ Bridge will not be allowed towards Nayapool and it will be diverted towards MGBS and Miralam Mandi.

At City College, traffic coming from Puranapool and Moosa bowli will not be allowed towards Delhi Gate and it will be diverted towards MJ Bridge.

Traffic coming from Afzalgunj towards S.A.Bazar will be diverted Via., Afzalgunj T Junction towards Rangamahal and CBS whereas, vehicles coming from SJ rotary and Ranghamahal / CBS will not be allowed towards Afzalgunj and diverted towards CBS and SJ Rotary.

At MJ Bridge, traffic coming from Begum Bazar Chatri and Afzalgunj will not be allowed towards city college and diverted towards Jummerath Baza and Puranapul whereas, traffic coming from Putlibowli towards MJ Market will be diverted at MJ Market Towards GPO.

Vehicles coming from Bazarghat towards Ek-Minar will not be allowed towards Taj Island and diverted towards Darussalam whereas, traffic coming from PCR towards AR Petrolpump will be diverted at A.R.Petrol Pump via., BJR Statue, Basheerbagh.

At VV Statue, Khairatabad Junction, all vehicles coming from V.V. Statue towards Necklace Rotary/Road will not be allowed and will be diverted at V.V. Statue towards Shadan College/Nirankari.

Under Saifabad traffic police, restrictions will be placed at Old PS Saifabad, Iqbal Minar Junction, Ambedkar Statue Junction, and Printing Press Mint road.

Traffic coming from Nallagutta junction towards Necklace Road will not be allowed and will be diverted at Nallagutta X Roads towards Ranigunj/ Rasoolpura whereas, vehicles coming from Lower Tankbund /DBR Mills will not be allowed towards Telugu Thalli flyover/Iqbal Minar and will be diverted at Katta Maisamma towards Indira Park/RTC X Roads.

At Liberty Junction, Traffic coming from Himayathnagar/Basheerbagh towards Telugu Thalli/ Necklace Road will not be allowed and will be diverted at Liberty towards Basheerbagh.

Bharat Jodo Yatra in Hyderabad

Congress’ Bharat Jodo Yatra led by party leader Rahul Gandhi entered Hyderabad on Tuesday. Hundreds of party leaders and workers are walking along with him.

At 4 pm, the padyatra will resume from Hussaini Alam Junction Charminar. He will visit the historic Charminar and is slated to address a public meeting at Necklace Road on the banks of the Hussain Sagar lake in the heart of the city.

The Yatra’s night halt will be at Gandhi Ideology Center in Bowenpally.

The Bharat Jodo Yatra began on September 7 from Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu. Gandhi completed the marathon walk in Kerala, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka before beginning the Telangana leg of the yatra.

It is being seen as a Congress’ “masterstroke” to take on the Narendra Modi government in the upcoming 2024 elections.