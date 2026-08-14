Hyderabad police, KBR Park walkers discuss one-way traffic

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Traffic police and walkers at KBR Park on Friday, August 14, discussed the implementation of the proposed one-way traffic route around the park.

Joint Commissioner of Hyderabad Traffic Police, Joel Davis, led the discussion, informing the walkers about the upcoming traffic restrictions that will come into effect from August 18. The Traffic Police requested all park visitors and commuters to extend their cooperation for the smooth implementation of the new traffic arrangements.

Walkers were requested to park their vehicles only in designated parking bays and the Multilevel Parking facility; avoid driving on the wrong side of the road, particularly during the early morning; follow the revised traffic arrangements and directions; and cooperate with traffic police personnel to ensure the successful implementation of the one-way traffic system.

The Traffic Police also invited suggestions and feedback from KBR Park walkers regarding the proposed arrangements. A QR Code will be placed in front of KBR Park to facilitate submission of feedback and suggestions.

Hyderabad Traffic Police appealed to all citizens, particularly regular KBR Park visitors, to cooperate with the new arrangements and contribute towards safer, smoother and more disciplined traffic movement in the area.

The Hyderabad traffic police on Thursday, August 13, issued a traffic advisory detailing the one-way system which will remain in place for the next 1.5 years.