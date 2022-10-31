Hyderabad police mandate Anti-Drug Committees in educational institutes

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad city police on Monday directed all colleges and other equivalent educational institutions to constitute Anti-Drug Committees.

Hyderabad police commissioner, CV Anand in a mandate for colleges across the city directed institutions to take up measures to curb the drug menace in the state and protect youngsters.

The committee must comprise a minimum of five members drawn from faculty and students, primarily tasked to function to prevent drug abuse.

“It is essential to train young people with the life skills necessary to enable them to deal with different situations without turning to drugs, and the ability to resist peer pressure to use drugs,” said a press note.

Since the colleges returned to normalcy after the pandemic-induced disruption during the last two years, cops have now taken up legal action alongside sensitising the youngsters which eventually cuts down the demand side in the illicit drug trade.

These ADCs (Anti-Drug Committees) that will work under the guiding principles developed by Hyderabad police are entrusted to play a key role in creating awareness of the dangers of drug abuse through various digital campaigns, workshops, and seminars to ensure their campuses are free from the scourge of narcotic substances.

Alongside forming a committee, at the very beginning of the academic year, the head of the institution will have to convene a meeting to sensitise the students to the dangers of drug abuse and ensure a cooperative approach among parents, staff, students, agencies, and the police.

These committees will also collaborate with the local police to tip off on the usage or possession or sale or purchase of drugs.

Citizens can inform the Hyderabad police Narcotics Enforcement Wing at 8712661601 or 040-27852080.

“A safe environment enables students to channelise their energies properly and evolve as responsible citizens. To ensure such a milieu, ADCs should work with determination, said CP CV Anand, while reiterating the firm stance of state govt & city police against the illicit drug trade and abuse.