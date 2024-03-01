Hyderabad police on alert after Bengaluru Rameshwaram cafe blast

Hyderabad: Following a blast at Rameshwaram cafe, a popular eatery in Bengaluru on Friday, March 1, the Hyderabad police heightened security in the city.

The police are conducting vehicle checks and patrolling the crowded spots in the city to instill a sense of confidence in people.

The police higher officials asked its personnel to conduct checks at railway stations, bus stations, and crowded places in the city.

The bomb detection squads along with sniffer dogs conducted checks at different places in the city.

Security at vital installations in the city was strengthened.

The CISF guarding the RGI Airport and the defense installations beefed up its security apparatus.

Bengaluru blast

Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah confirmed that a low-intensity Improvised Explosion Device (IED) device was responsible for the explosion.

“We are examining the CCTV footage. It was an explosive blast. We don’t know who has done it. The police are at the spot. I have asked the home minister to review the situation,” he said, addressing reporters in Mysuru.

The chief minister stated that it was not a high explosive but an improvised blast. Siddaramaiah emphasized that there should be “no politicization” of the incident, recalling that the last blast in Karnataka during the BJP government’s rule in Mangaluru.

After initial suspicions that the blast at the popular city eatery, which left at least nine people injured, occurred due to a gas leak, the fire department on Friday ruled out that possibility and said a bag was found at the spot. Forensic teams are trying to ascertain the actual cause of the explosion.

Those injured have been shifted to different hospitals for treatment. Among them were two staff and seven customers, officials said.

A bomb disposal squad and forensic teams arrived at the spot to ascertain the actual cause of the blast as police suspected that a bag at the eatery exploded.

“At 1.08 pm today, the fire department received a call about LPG leakage fire in the cafe. When our officers and teams reached the spot, there was no fire or flame. A bag which was lying behind a woman who was sitting with six other customers at the eatery exploded. It is suspected that the explosion could have been caused due to some object in that bag,” TN Shivashankar, Director of Karnataka State Fire and Emergency Services department told PTI.