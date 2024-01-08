Hyderabad: Police opens Charminar’s Panch Mohalla lane after MLA’s intervention

Hyderabad: Motorists faced immense problems on Sunday night after the police closed down the Panch Mohalla lane near Charminar for vehicles.

The police pointed out that the lane, hosting juice centers and tea stalls, had become a hub for late-night visitors, causing inconvenience to local residents.

Local residents complained to higher officials about the late-night nuisance in the lane. The police barricaded the road near the Charminar bus stand junction, redirecting vehicles intending to go towards Khilwat through Shahalibanda New Road.

Upon learning about the situation, Charminar MLA Zulfeqar Ali reached the spot and spoke to the police officials. He urged them to take action against the people gathering in the lane and deploy policemen to prevent such gatherings.

The police removed the barricades after the MLA’s intervention.

Late-night gatherings in Panch Mohalla lane have long been a problem for local residents, causing disturbance due to groups of youth gathering for tea and juices. The locals have complained numerous times about the hardship faced by elderly citizens and toddlers deprived of sleep.