Hyderabad police organise peace meets ahead of Ram Temple consecration

Police personnel stand guard near Charminar

Hyderabad: In view of the consecration of the Ayodhya Ram Mandir on Monday, January 22, the Hyderabad police are busy organizing peace meetings. A meeting was organized by the Maheshwaram zone police at Balapur on Friday, January 19, evening.

DCP Maheshwaram Sunitha Reddy and other officials attended the meeting in which local community elders and political leaders participated.

The police urged the people to maintain peace and semblance and not believe rumours or get provoked.

The police appealed to the public to Dial 100 if they have any inconvenience concerning law and order problems. Similar meetings will be conducted in the next two days in the city.

