Hyderabad Police raids rowdy sheeters, take into custody

Police also seized several vehicles without documents, cash and mobile phones.

Photo of Asian News International Asian News International|   Updated: 3rd December 2022 12:03 pm IST
(Photo: ANI)

Hyderabad: Police in Hyderabad carried out a raid in the Ganganagar area early Saturday and took several rowdy sheeters and suspect sheeters into custody.

We conducted cordon and search operations in the Ganganagar area at 2 am.

78 two-wheelers and 2 three-wheelers without documents, nine mobile phones, Rs 20,000 cash seized,” DCP South Zone Sai Chaitanya told reporters on Saturday.

“14 rowdy sheeters roaming in graveyards, 17 suspect sheeters, 10 people playing cards were taken into custody,” the South Zone DCP said.

