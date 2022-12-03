Hyderabad: Man jumps to death in Madhapur

Hyderabad: A man died after jumping from a multi-story building in Madhapur on Friday morning. The cause may have been a failed romantic relationship.

The victim, S. Kishore Raju, 30, a private employee from Secunderabad, attended his friend’s birthday celebration on Thursday night at the Ayyappa Society in Madhapur. According to the authorities, Raju allegedly jumped from the fifth floor of the building because he was drunk and angry over a romantic relationship.

Also Read Hyderabad: Rachakonda police arrest four narcotics dealers

He was taken to a local hospital, where he eventually passed away. The Madhapur police are investigating the details of the case.