Hyderabad: Rachakonda police arrest four narcotics dealers

Hyderabad: The Rachakonda Special Operations Team (Malkajgiri) along with Neredmet police arrested four people dealing in opium and poppy straw. The police caught them with 750 g of opium, 500 g of poppy straw, a car, a motorcycle, and five mobile phones.

Following a tip, the squad detained Ramesh Bishnoi alias Shashipal Bishnoi (30), a peddler from Jodhpur, together with Vishnu Bishoi (32) and Arjun Ram (33), also from Jodhpur, and Sunil Danga (26), from the Nagore area of Rajasthan, all three customers.

Rachakonda police commissioner, Mahesh Bhagwat claimed that the police apprehended all four of the suspects at RK Puram Bridge in Neredmet after raiding a furniture store where they were selling drugs.

“Ramesh moved to the city five months ago and worked as a support staff member at a travel agency. Due to his low income, he began buying drugs from Rajasthan and selling it to local customers. He travelled to Rajasthan ten days ago and returned with the contraband. He had gone to a furniture store to sell the illegal goods to consumers when the police apprehended him,” said Bhagwat.

A case has been filed against them, and an investigation is underway to find out who else contraband was sold to.