Hyderabad: Ministers review arrangements for KCR’s airport metro foundation event on Dec 9

Hyderabad: A team of Telangana ministers on Thursday reviewed arrangements at Mindspace Junction, and the police grounds ahead of chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao’s visit to lay the foundation stone for the Airport Express Metro Corridor.

The delegation of ministers comprised Animal Husbandry Minister, T Srinivas Yadav, Education Minister, P Sabitha Indra Reddy, and Home Minister, Mohd Mahmood Ali. They visited the two sites and discussed the traffic restriction from Mindspace and police grounds, the placing of the pylon, and the parking space for the invitees to the ceremony was discussed.

Addressing, the delegation Yadav said, “The second phase of metro rail being taken up with an estimated budget of Rs 6,250 crore will benefit scores of commuters in the city and also ensure comfortable and seamless travel for those heading to the airport at Shamshabad. The 31-km long project will have passengers commuting between the airport and Mindspace, Hitec City, within 20 minutes”

The minister further said that the Telangana government was initiating development projects to help reduce the traffic. The minister further said that the emphasis on having effective public transportation was part of which various measures including expansion of the metro rail were being taken up.