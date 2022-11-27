Hyderabad: KCR to lay foundation for Airport Express Metro Corridor on Dec 9

Hyderabad: Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao will lay the foundation stone for the Airport Express Metro corridor on December 9. The project, which is 31 km long will begin at the Mindspace junction and ends at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in Shamshabad and will cost an estimated Rs 6250 crores.

The matter was announced by MA&UD minister KT Rama Rao on Twitter.

This project starting at Mindspace junction to Shamshabad Airport will be 31 KM long & will be costing approximately ₹6,250 Cr — KTR (@KTRTRS) November 27, 2022

The projected high-speed Hyderabad Metro Rail line would have both elevated and underground parts, with approximately 2.5 km of the overall length underground. The project will be overseen by the Hyderabad Airport Metro Rail (HAML).

The Metro is projected to connect the airport to the main city in only 20 minutes. A few of the stations that are scheduled to be are Bio-Diversity Junction, Nanakramguda, Narsingi, TS Police Academy, Rajendranagar, Shamshabad and Airport Cargo station and terminal.