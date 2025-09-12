Hyderabad police return 24 mobile phones to owners

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad police on Thursday, September 11 returned 24 lost mobile phones to their owners. The phones were lost a few weeks ago.

According to Golconda Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), the owner of the mobile phones had approached the police and sought help in tracing the lost gadgets.

The police, with the help of advanced technology platforms such as Central Equipment Identity Register (CEIR), traced the mobile phones. After verifying the documents, the phones were handed over to the owners at the Golconda police station.

On September 8, the South Central Railway (SCR) returned 125 lost and stolen mobile phones. The devices were returned to their owners under “Operation Amaanat”. The railway police managed to block 96 of these stolen phones.

Out of them, the whereabouts of 34 phones were identified, with 22 successfully recovered. Among the recovered phones, 9 were already handed back to their rightful owners.

Officials stated that stolen mobile phones can be blocked through the CEIR portal, which helps in tracing and disabling lost devices. Last month, railway police in Secunderabad, Hyderabad, Vijayawada, Guntakal, Guntur, and Nanded divisions launched investigations to recover the stolen phones.

SCR general manager Sanjay Kumar Srivastava praised the efforts of the Railway Protection Force (RPF) for their proactive work under the ongoing operation.