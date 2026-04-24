Hyderabad police returns lost 6 tola gold, cash to auto passenger in 1 hour

Hyderabad: Hyderabad police recovered and returned 6 tolas of gold along with Rs 3,500 in cash to a passenger within an hour after she accidentally left the valuables in an auto rickshaw while travelling to a temple on Friday, April 23.

On Friday at 6:45 pm, a 43-year-old passenger, Sujatha R Hiremath, a native of Gulbarga, Karnataka, approached the Saifabad Police Station. She stated that the incident occurred while travelling from Narsingi to Birla Mandir in an Uber Auto.

Saifabad Police in Hyderabad recovered and returned a bag containing 6.5 tolas of gold ornaments and ₹3,500 within an hour, after it was left behind in an Uber auto by a woman from Karnataka.



The complainant, Sujatha R. Hiremath (43) from Gulbarga, reported the loss after… pic.twitter.com/nFZDcih6rR — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) April 24, 2026

Police trace gold

Based on the complaint, Saifabad Station House Officer A Seethaiah constituted a team to verify the CCTV footage and trace the auto. Upon being contacted, the auto driver, K Nagesh, who is a resident of Chintal Basthi, Khairatabad, confirmed that the bag containing gold and cash was safe in the auto.

Also Read In 30 minutes, Hyderabad Police recover gold worth Rs 4 lakh left in auto

Nagesh reported to the police station at 7:45 pm and handed over the items to the police. The SHO showed the jewellery to Sujatha for confirmation before handing it over to her,

He lauded Nagesh for his honesty and presented him with a cash reward.