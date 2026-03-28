In 30 minutes, Hyderabad Police recover stolen gold worth Rs 4 lakh

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Police on Friday, March 27, recovered gold ornaments worth Rs 4 lakh in half an hour and returned them to a pilgrim from Tamil Nadu.

The incident occurred at the Lakdikapul Metro Station bus stop, where the female pilgrim, Manimegala, got off after exiting an autorichshaw she booked on Rapido. She realised she left her handbag containing 25 gram of gold bangles, 2 gram of gold ear studs and Rs 30,000 in cash in the vehicle. She approached the Saifabad police and filed a complaint.

Based on Manimegala’s complaint, Saifabad Station House Officer A Seethaiah directed the crime team to trace the valuables. The team immediately utilised technical surveillance and Rapido service data to identify the vehicle and the driver’s real-time location.

The autorickshaw was traced in Chaderghat and the handbag was recovered with all items intact.

The driver and the valuables were brought to the Saifabad Police Station. After thorough verification, the valuables were handed over to the complainant by the Station House Officer (SHO).